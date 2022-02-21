St. Pius X Catholic School hosts Mardi Gras Parade Wednesday
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — St. Pius X Catholic School will host a Mardi Gras styled parade on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The parade will begin in the parking lot of St. Pius X school with floats, costumes and the accompaniment of the Mobile Police Department and Fire Rescue. The parade will begin at 9:30 in the morning.
St. Pius X Catholic Church invites everyone to attend the parade.
The parade is held at St. Pius X Catholic Church a week before Ash Wednesday, in which Catholics will don ashes on their forehead to begin a 40 day practice of sacrifice and fasting in preparation for Easter.
