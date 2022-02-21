ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

St. Pius X Catholic School hosts Mardi Gras Parade Wednesday

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGHpX_0eKaQSFR00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — St. Pius X Catholic School will host a Mardi Gras styled parade on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The parade will begin in the parking lot of St. Pius X school with floats, costumes and the accompaniment of the Mobile Police Department and Fire Rescue. The parade will begin at 9:30 in the morning.

Mom pens candid obit for son killed by overdose

St. Pius X Catholic Church invites everyone to attend the parade.

The parade is held at St. Pius X Catholic Church a week before Ash Wednesday, in which Catholics will don ashes on their forehead to begin a 40 day practice of sacrifice and fasting in preparation for Easter.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

