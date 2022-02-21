ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S8 pricing for India

gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Damn they are expensive (even the regular non-ultra ones), I remember when the Tab S4/S5/S6 we... The base tab S8 is reasonably priced at 52K after cashback.. and if you consider the price of keyboard to 6-7K.....

www.gsmarena.com

Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 preorder deals: get one for free on select carriers

The Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-orders are live and we've highlighted the latest details for you below. So if you're looking to compare pre-order incentives on the Samsung Galaxy S22 or the larger S22 Plus model, then you're in the right place ahead of the February 25 release date. We have a separate guide highlighting the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pre-order deals.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals & trade-in values

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is finally here. They're flagships through and through, and starting at $800 for the smallest model, they're far from cheap. Interested in picking one up, but looking to save a buck? No problem. Here, we've gathered the best deals and trade-in values you can get on Samsung's latest.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android Police

Trade in your ancient Samsung Galaxy phone for a free Galaxy S22 at AT&T

Samsung and other outlets are offering some pretty fantastic deals if you're looking to pre-order any of its new Galaxy S22 devices, but this offer marks the craziest one we've seen yet. If you have any — and we mean any — Galaxy S, Note, or Z smartphone gathering dust in a drawer, you can save $800 off your purchase, possibly netting you a completely free S22 just for digging up a device from 2010.
CELL PHONES

