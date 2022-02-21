Semi-truck overturns, shuts down part of I-275 in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-trailer overturned and closed down the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the 22nd Avenue South exit.

There is no word on injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.