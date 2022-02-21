ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi-truck overturns, shuts down part of I-275 in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-trailer overturned and closed down the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg Monday morning.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the 22nd Avenue South exit.

There is no word on injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

