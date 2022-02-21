ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Oppo Pad design revealed, key specs leak

By Michail
gsmarena.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Oppo’s big February 24 launch event where we’ll see the brand new Find X5 series we get an official look at the Oppo Pad which is also expected to launch at the event. Oppo’s first tablet is shown in grey and purple colors with...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

First Galaxy S22 Ultra drop test reveals two major weak points of its design aesthetics

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S22 series phones are clad in Corning's latest durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ and have a new Armor Aluminum alloy frame for added toughness. While both proved more resistant to scratches and scuffs than what we had on previous models, the ultimate phone endurance test is a drop test, and there the S22 Ultra didn't fare so well.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Oppo Find X5 and Find X5 Lite specs leaked in full

Hot on the heels of a massive Oppo Find X5 Pro specs leak, the same source has now returned with full specs for the standard Oppo Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Lite. The source in question is Roland Quandt (a reputable leaker) writing for WinFuture, and this is by far the biggest leak yet regarding either of these phones.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Galaxy Tab S8 Leaks: Specs, Photos, and Press Release Revealed

New leaks and renders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have been spotted on the internet. Data miners reveal three incoming tablet models with their sizes, specs, and even accessories. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to officially launch on Feb 9. However, excited leakers are sharing everything...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Rear Camera#Lcd#Oppo Phones#Oppo Pad#Oppo Pencil#Dolby Atmos#Chinese
Android Police

Oppo Find X5 Lite leak reveals an unassuming re-branded mid-ranger

The Oppo Find X5 series has been leaking in increasing detail over the past few weeks. We recently got some new renders of the Find X5 Pro, the highest-end model in the lineup, and it looks simply stunning, taking design cues from last year's X3 Pro while also managing to keep things interesting with a new Hasselblad-branded camera and Oppo's MariSilicon X imaging NPU. But for those of you who don't need quite so much phone, there's still something in this lineup for you, and today we're checking out some of the first leaks of the Find X5 and X5 Lite.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Comparing the Best 65-Inch TVs for Sale in 2022 from Samsung, Sony, LG & TCL

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Display Technology: QLED vs OLED TVs How We Picked The Best 65-inch TVs The Best Premium 65-Inch TVs The Best Mid-Range 65-Inch TVs The Best Budget 65-Inch TVs Why You Should Buy a New 65-inch TV Why Trust SPY.com When Shopping for TVs? Looking for more from SPY? Check us out on Instagram The advancement of technology has been really exciting for nerds like us, but it hasn’t exactly favored the average consumer’s wallet. Smartphones are routinely priced over $1,000. New laptops and iPads get outdated...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone specs leaked

We recently heard some details on the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone related to the handset featuring Hasselblad cameras and now we have more details on the handset. Some more specifications for the new Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphone have leaked online, they were revealed by Winfuture along with some photos of the device.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus reveals some Nord CE 2 specs and design ahead of launch

OnePlus hypes up its smartphones ahead of launch by revealing some of the specs. The company is set to introduce its OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone later this week and like the rest of its launches, OnePlus has confirmed the design and some of the specs of the budget smartphone.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Sony Linkbuds leak reveals future wireless earbuds with a weird design

A pair of strange-looking Sony earbuds, dubbed the WF-L900, have been leaked. The earbuds appear to replace the silicone ear tips with doughnut-shaped rings of holes. There are no visible buttons as well, so it's possible the body will support touch controls. Sony's next pair of earbuds might have a...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Next 5G OnePlus phone to be unveiled next week

On February 17th, OnePlus is unveiling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The initials stand for Core Edition and the device will be a more affordable but less feature-rich version of the Nord 2. The Nord CE 2 5G is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S FE (Fan Edition) models.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy