( Fargo, ND) -- The city of Fargo is asking for vehicles to vacate the streets of its downtown area. Fargo Public Works crews will focus on clearing the North / South streets in Downtown Fargo beginning this evening into the morning of Thursday, February 24th. They say vehicles will be impounded around 2 a.m on Thursday if found on North / South streets so crews can complete snow removal efforts. Fargo Public Works say all streets between 2nd Ave S. and 7th Ave. N from 2nd to 2nd St. to University Drive will be cleared during this time. All East / West avenues will be legal to park on during the snow clearing session.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO