ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

U.K. New Listing Prices Hit Record High in February

By Fang Block
mansionglobal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. property market is continuing to see robust activity and price growth this month, as both sellers and buyers fear they’re missing out in the competitive market. Across the country, new listing prices rose 2.3% month over month in February to a record average of £348,804 (US$474,396). The monthly gain,...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Home prices set to soar 12% in 2022 says a top forecaster: ‘No end in sight’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#Rightmove Data
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WKBW-TV

Housing prices are up, experts expect them to go higher

This week the National Association of Realtors reported that median existing-home sales went up at a pace of 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. The median home price for a home in January was $350,300. It was the highest median price on record for the month of January, as CNN reported.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb even as loan size hits another record

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting a dent in the demand for mortgage applications. Interest in mortgage applications declined 8.1% from a week ago, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. With rates rising, interest in refinancing continued to decline. The Refinance Index dropped 7% and the...
REAL ESTATE
OCRegister

Poll: Now is the worst time to buy a home. Ever.

The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey. The pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing prices, combined with increased concerns about job stability and rising mortgage rates, are deterring potential buyers from trying to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
BHG

How to Buy and Sell in The Hottest Housing Market in Years

While concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant appear to be winding down in many places around the country and mask mandates are being lifted, none of these steps toward normalcy have yet improved conditions in the real estate market. More than a few industry analysts predict that the spring real estate season is poised to be extremely competitive for a host of reasons, not the least of which is a continued lack of inventory as pandemic-related impacts linger on.
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

Million-Dollar Homes Are Becoming The Norm At Fastest Pace Ever

The unceasing demand for U.S. real estate has pushed average home values over seven figures in hundreds of cities for the first time. Homes valued at $1 million or higher are now the norm in 481 U.S. cities, more than double the number just five years earlier. In 2021 alone, 146 cities reached that level, according to Zillow data released Wednesday. That’s the most ever in a single year.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high and adding more urgency to the Federal Reserve's plans to start raising interest rates. The consumer price index climbed 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy