Winter weather returns tonight into Tuesday

By Sean Everson
KETV.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off near-record high temperatures Sunday, big changes are on the way this week. Monday will see highs in...

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for today: Here's the breakdown by county

A Wind Advisory ( noon to 9PM CST) and a Winter Weather Advisory (until 10PM CST) have been issued across the KIMT viewing area this morning. A band of snow showers associated with a cold front this afternoon will move through the region. Blowing snow and reduced visibility under a mile will be possible. Temperatures will quickly drop following a rapid spike in temperatures before noon nearing 30 degrees. This could result in a quick flash freeze situation of any melted snow.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Arctic front moves in Saturday bringing snow squalls, falling temperatures

Tonight, we’ll continue to see decreasing cloud cover and start the night under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will quickly fall into the upper teens to lower 20s before warming back up. Winds will remain quite gusty into the overnight as we turn southwesterly at 10-15 mph. Clouds will be on the increase early Saturday […]
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Warmer Saturday. Big Drop in Temps Ahead

Plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in low 70s. Some clouds and bit cooler Sunday. Temperatures tumble Monday and Tuesday as a Low from the north drops in. Sierra snow will also pick up into Tuesday. Light accumulations and travel impacts possible.
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Preparing For Wintry Weather Across KELOLAND – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, February 20

Today is when things start to come undone after a deceptively calm and unseasonably warm (For some) first half of the weekend. A cold front will move southward through the area during this time. To the south of this boundary, we’ll get one more warm day with highs in the 50s and even a few low 60s at times. We’ll see 40s to the north, but temperatures will go into a free fall soon after being achieved.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY

Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

Treacherous Travel and Heavy Snow

Initial snowfall for early Sunday evening will melt, allowing for the wet/slushy layer to freeze up Sunday night as temperatures fall and the sun sets. Heavy snow combined with the layer of ice at the surface will make travel increasingly treacherous during the overnight period, especially along I-90 and Highway 212 through Tuesday night. Snow is expected to quickly intensifies Sunday evening and dissipate towards Monday morning. Accumulating snow will end sometime midday Monday but flurries will linger into Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Winter storm with heavy snow moving through today

A mix of sleet and freezing rain has been falling since around midnight. It has caused slick roadways already, and travel conditions are only expected to deteriorate through the morning. This mix transitions to all snow by daybreak, then we could see heavy snow at times. The northwestern corner of...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Accumulating snow event early this week

Plan on an active start to the third week of February. We have several rounds of accumulating snow today through Wednesday morning. The first round comes today with light snow spreading from west to east. Snow amounts with this round will be around 2-4″. Light scattered snow will continue tonight through tomorrow. Then, as an area of low pressure lifts across the Lower Peninsula a round of moderate to heavy snow at times moves in tomorrow afternoon through the night. From today through Wednesday morning snow accumulations will be highest in the higher elevations of the western U.P. up to 18″ possible, elsewhere in the central counties around 12″, and the least amounts in the south around 9″. Roads will be slippery with patchy blowing snow at times. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more quiet and cold.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Chilly, breezy midweek, snow stays south Thursday

Feeling like the 20s and 30s Wednesday with the chilly north wind keeping up. Even colder temperatures are on the way Thursday with snow staying well off to the south of the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT

