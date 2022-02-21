National Cherry Festival Announces Bands for 4th of July Performance

The National Cherry Festival has more exciting announcements to make about their summer 2022 lineup.

The latest: the bands who will be performing on the 4th of July!

Executive Director Kat Paye was live with Michigan This Morning to announce two big bands playing on Independence Day.

They are… Collective Soul and TESLA!

The two hitmaking bands will be performing at the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Kay Paye says concert-goers can even enjoy the 4th of July fireworks right from the concert venue!

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb 25 at 9 a.m.