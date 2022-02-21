FAR: Changing Tides

“Another day, another age,” declares Scott Wilkinson (aka Jan) during his first turn at the mic on Everything Was Forever, neatly summarizing his band’s current condition in four words. Since 2001, Jan has fronted one of the most reliably ambitious groups in UK indie, and their seventh album is another testament to their consistency. But Everything Was Forever does indeed mark the dawn of a new age—after two decades of flying the flag as British Sea Power, Jan and co. have staged a reverse Brexit. From here on out, they’re continuing their course simply as Sea Power. The name change is a means of distancing themselves from the nationalist implications of their original handle and all its troublesome connotations at a time when patriotism so easily curdles into xenophobia.

