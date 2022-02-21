ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Two Parades to roll in downtown Mobile Monday night

By Daniel Heiser
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Two Mardi Gras parades roll in downtown Mobile Monday night. Both the Order of Venus and the Order of Many Faces will take to the streets.

The Order of Venus parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Order of Many Faces will follow the Order of Venus at 7 p.m.

Be sure to look out for where you can and cannot park and arrive early to assure you have a parking spot that will not get your vehicle towed.

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parade. We will also update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

You can find the full parade schedule for Mobile and across the Gulf Coast here . On our Mardi Gras 2022 page , you can find more information about parking, King Cakes, Mardi Gras balls, and more to help you celebrate the carnival season.

