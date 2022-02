KALAMAZOO, MI — The Kalamazoo City Commission heard a proposal from a citizen to begin managing the city’s deer population on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Some citizens spoke out against some aspects of deer management at the meeting, and several said they were opposed to any plan that leads to killing deer in the city. The city issued a news release about the citizen-created report, saying it does not recommend culling or any other actions to kill, capture or sterilize deer in the city.

