Greece to close supporters' clubs after soccer-linked murder

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians "probably killed hundreds of thousands of people" by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: "They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.""I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 15 DAYS AGO