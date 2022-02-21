ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cagliari vs Napoli Betting Odds and Prediction Feb 21

By Kevin Dolan
Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of being one of the lowest-scoring leagues in Europe, offense in Italy’s Serie A has exploded over the last couple seasons. But one team is holding onto those defensive roots, and continues to climb up the table. WagerTalk soccer handicapper Kevin Dolan offers his Cagliari vs Napoli betting...

