In January, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the urgent need to safeguard Americans’ right to vote. In Pennsylvania, and the rest of the country, voter suppression efforts include gerrymandering and voter ID requirements. Pennsylvanians are at risk of losing their right to vote. This disproportionately impacts people of color — a worrying callback to times when many people didn’t have the right to vote at all. Congress has not done enough to ensure the right to vote. Since Biden was elected, over 400 bills limiting Americans’ right to vote have been introduced nationwide.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO