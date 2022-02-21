Marlboro County Man Flees From Danger Then Shot Dead by Neighbor MGN

A fatal shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. yesterday on Wiltshire Drive.

An unconscious man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying in the backyard by police officers.

The preliminary investigation reveals

He was fleeing from his Hillcrest apartment, located near Wiltshire Drive because unknown individuals were chasing him.

The Wiltshire Drive resident thought he was trying to break into his home.

Upon retrieving his weapon from his bedroom, the homeowner fired several times at the male subject inside the house.

At the moment, the name of the man isn't being released.

An investigation is being conducted by Bennettsville Police Department and State Law Enforcement Agency (SLED).