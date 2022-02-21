ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul tightens NY cybersecurity amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Katie Corrado, AJ Jondonero
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday cybersecurity preparedness efforts are currently being revamped as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

“The reality is that because New York State is a leader in the finance, healthcare, energy, and transportation sectors, our state is an attractive target for cyber criminals and foreign adversaries,” Hochul said in a press release.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave off Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as heavy shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the Russian offensive.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.” She noted that “currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

New York has the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, and many are publicly showing support for the country. The Ukrainian community in Yonkers gathered for a special prayer service Sunday at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

There was an anti-war protest Saturday in Grand Central Terminal and dozens rallied in support of Ukraine outside the United Nations on Friday.

With Ukraine war fears looming, state officials anticipate cyberattacks should conflict escalate.

“It is my top priority to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will remain vigilant by continuing to monitor for threats and ramping up our cybersecurity shields as necessary,” Hochul said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

