Bergin Fruit and Nut Company began its implementation of Deacom ERP in 2015 to help them scale their food business and better prepare for the future. They didn’t realize it at the time, but their decision to run their entire operation on the platform was what helped them navigate the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic. While many industries and individual companies were turned upside down, especially within food and beverage, Bergin was able to make on-the-fly adjustments by using reliable, real-time data. Prior forecasting and demand history information became obsolete overnight, but with Deacom, Bergin didn’t skip a beat.

