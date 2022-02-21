ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Changing how we think about difficult patients

By Joan Naidorf, DO
KevinMD.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn excerpt from Changing How We Think About Difficult Patients: A Guide for Physicians and Healthcare Professionals. After I finished my residency in EM and started working as an attending physician, I realized I had a problem. I believe a lot of you have the same problem. Some of our patients...

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How We Think
Phys.org

What is your dog's lifespan? You might be surprised

How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog?. For years, it's been generally accepted that "dog years" are roughly human years times seven—that a 1-year-old puppy is like a 7-year-old child, and an 11-year-old elderly dog is like a 77-year-old senior citizen. But it's actually much more complicated, say experts.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

4 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair, According To Doctors—They Cause Fallout!

Hair loss and fallout can be attributed to numerous factors including your diet. Another key aspect to look into are the chemicals and ingredients found in the products you use daily. We spoke with Dr. Yoram Harth, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDHair, to learn about 4 common ingredients that can cause fallout and why you should avoid them if you’re already losing your hair.
HAIR CARE
SELF

What Is Congestive Heart Failure, Exactly?

Even though congestive heart failure is a commonly used term, the details can get a bit confusing when you really dig into what it means. That’s because “congestive heart failure” isn’t a separate condition from “heart failure,” Dana Weisshaar, M.D., a cardiologist at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara, California, ​​tells SELF. Rather, the term is used to describe a type of heart failure that results in fluid retention, or congestion, throughout the body. Oftentimes, heart failure causes fluid buildup, which is responsible for many of its hallmark symptoms. And this can have serious consequences—90% of people who are hospitalized due to heart failure are admitted because of the symptoms resulting from congestion, research shows.1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hammond Daily Star

What's causing shortness of breath?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70 percent in one and 80 percent in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? – M.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HuffingtonPost

8 Self-Love Habits You Should Always Do First Thing In The Morning

Some mornings you wake up with negative thoughts that just don’t seem to go away. Luckily, the secret weapon to combating our inner self-critic lies within us. We’re talking about self-love ― the appreciation and acceptance of oneself — a key to a happy and fulfilling life.
MENTAL HEALTH
cancerhealth.com

Most Americans Still Unaware that Alcohol Is a Cause of Cancer

Most American adults remain unaware that alcohol is a cause of tens of thousands of cancer cases in the U.S. every year; a new study shows that those who are aware of the risks are far more likely to support warning labels and other policies that could highlight the link. This latest study supports previous research by the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and emphasizes the critical need to increase awareness of the alcohol-cancer link.
CANCER
SELF

10 Symptoms of Heart Failure That Can Be Easy to Miss

It’s hard to fathom that heart failure could potentially happen to you or someone you love, but the serious condition is more common than you might realize: About 6.2 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That’s why it’s so important...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Effects on Vagus Nerve

Feb. 15, 2022 -- Several long COVID symptoms could be linked to the effects of the coronavirus on a vital central nerve, according to new research being released this spring. The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain into the body, connects to the heart, lungs, intestines, and several muscles involved with swallowing. It plays a role in several body functions that control heart rate, speech, the gag reflex, sweating, and digestion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Waning Immunity: Study Shows Declining Effectiveness of 3rd Dose of mRNA COVID Vaccines

Data also show people who are Hispanic or Black half as likely to receive booster than people who are white. A nationwide study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the first to show that immunity against severe COVID-19 disease begins to wane 4 months after receipt of the third dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna). Waning immunity was observed during both the Delta and Omicron variant waves in similar fashion to how mRNA vaccine effectiveness wanes after a second dose. Although protection decreased with time, a third dose was still highly effective at preventing severe illness with COVID-19.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy