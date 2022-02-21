Trenton students share solutions to climate change

Five New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2022 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Steve and Cookie’s, a revered seafood restaurant in Margate that previously has been listed as one of the best restaurants in the United States, was named a semifinalist for the organization’s Outstanding Hospitality award. The honor is bestowed upon a “restaurant that demonstrates consistent and excellent hospitality and service to its dining community, while also making efforts to provide a sustainable work culture.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO