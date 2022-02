I supported reforms to Ohio redistricting. I volunteered, advocated and supported the 2018 congressional redistricting reform. I’m upset about reform leaders’ overestimate of how well these reforms and the 2015 state legislative redistricting reforms would work. We shouldn’t have had to endure months of foot-dragging, and probing for loopholes, by politicians who obviously shouldn’t still be part of redistricting.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO