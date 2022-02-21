ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

‘I’m a Top Functional Medicine Doctor, and These Are the 16 Healthiest Sources of Fat To Eat’

By Sharon Feiereisen
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zUVW_0eKaLw8o00

By now, we're well-aware that eating healthy forms of fat is critical for survival and that avocado is one prime example, but there’s no need to feel limited to the green fruit (or even to the oil extracted from the pulp of avocados). In fact, it would benefit most of us to mix up the sources of fat in our diets.

“Healthy fats are critical for human development as they support a healthy brain, cell membranes, hormone production, and make us feel more satisfied after eating,” says Brigid Titgemeier, MS, RDN, IFNCP, a functional medicine registered dietitian. “Eating healthy fats also increases your absorption of fat soluble nutrients such as vitamins A, D, E, and K and can help lower inflammation.”

Functional medicine pioneer Mark Hyman, MD recently outlined 16 of the healthiest fat foods on Instagram, affirming that we need fat to survive. "Every cell is made of fat; our nerve endings are made of fat; our brain is mostly fat (after water); our hormones are made of fat; our cells and metabolism run on fat," Dr. Hyman says. The key, he explains, is to eat the right fats.

So, what exactly are they? Dr. Hyman's top picks include: organic extra virgin olive oil, organic avocado oil, walnut oil, almond oil, macadamia oil, unrefined sesame oil, tahini, flax oil, hemp oil, nuts and seeds, butter (from pastured grass-fed cows, goats, or sheep), avocado, olives and other plant sources of fat, grass-fed ghee, organic humanely raised tallow, lard, duck fat, or chicken fat, coconut oil or MCT oil, and sustainable palm oil.

That said, while Dr. Hyman’s list includes a variety of nutrient-dense fats that support human development, Titgemeier urges us to focus on the plant-based sources of fat, like olive oil, nuts, and seeds. “Additionally, some of the saturated fats that he lists—such as coconut and MCT oil—can absolutely help improve heart health, but they can also worsen lipid markers in some patients.”

This brings us to the heart of the matter: What makes these fats the best?

Titgemeier is here to unpack the distinctions between the healthiest fat foods and those to consume in moderation. According to her, it all starts with learning about the four important categories of fats: monounsaturated, polyunsaturated (omega-3s and omega-6s), saturated fats, and trans fats.

The healthiest fat foods to eat and those to consume in moderation

The most healthy types of fat

According to Titgemeier, it’s best to get most of your fats from monounsaturated fats and omega-3 polyunsaturated fats. Examples of these fats include extra virgin olive oil, avocado and avocado oil, nuts (such as walnuts, macadamia nuts, and almonds), seeds (like hemp seeds, chia seeds, or ground flaxseeds), and wild-caught fatty fish like wild salmon.

“Extra virgin olive oil is one of the most nutritious foods on the planet because it’s a rich source of a type of monounsaturated fat called oleic acid," Titgemeier says. "And eating nuts seven times per week has been associated with a 20 percent lower risk of death." Next, she recommends eating omega-3-rich fish—wild salmon, sardines, oysters, anchovies, herring—two to three times per week. "Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids help lower inflammation, increase the production of anti-inflammatory molecules, and help prevent and treat inflammatory diseases or conditions. These include arthritis, joint pain, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, acid reflux, and more,” Titgemeier adds.

Moderately healthy types of fat

In contrast to these gold star fats, saturated fats are less optimal—but not without some controversy. Common sources include red meat, whole milk, cheese, coconut oil, and palm oil.

“Some organizations, like the American Heart Association, recommend significantly limiting saturated fats because they appear to raise levels of cholesterol in your blood, which can increase risk of heart disease and stroke, but other research findings have shown that saturated fats do not increase risk of heart disease,” says Titgemeier. “The consensus is that it depends on the person and their DNA. Another study highlighted that all saturated fats are not created equal and that eating a high saturated fat diet filled with processed foods leads to different outcomes compared to a high fat diet filled with whole foods. In my experience, there is large individual variability. For some people, eating too many saturated fat can lead to increases in cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, but for others that is not the case at all.”

Types of fat to consume in moderation

The harms of trans fats are agreed upon by nearly every doctor and nutritionist across specialties. According to Titgemeier, this is primarily due to the way that trans fats increase levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol and lower levels of “good” HDL cholesterol.

“Some may want to limit industrialized vegetable and/or seed oils such as vegetable shortening, safflower oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, corn oil, cottonseed oil, grapeseed oil, and rice bran oil that are high in omega-6s,” says Titgemeier. “These fats are most commonly found in prepared and packaged foods, even in ‘healthy’ gluten-free, dairy-free, or paleo foods. The problem is that too many omega-6 fatty acids in the diet is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and other inflammatory diseases—like arthritis, joint pain, brain fog, and so on—in addition to higher all-cause mortality.”

An ideal way to combat this is by upping your intake of foods with omega-3 fatty acids whenever possible, rather than strictly focusing on cutting back on omega-6s. For instance, try swapping safflower oil or vegetable shortening with olive oil in recipes, or try snacking on walnuts or avocado toast rather than beef jerky or packaged desserts. The taste of your dishes won't be compromised—and neither will your cardiovascular system.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Fats#Soybean Oil#Peanut Oil#Corn Oil#Ms#Rdn#Ifncp#Md#Mct
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Cooking With (It Causes Gas & Bloating)

Digestive issues are very common, and can vary from person to person depending on their own unique triggers. However, gas and bloating are two of the most common symptoms, and can be incredibly frustrating. From your clothes not fitting the way you like them to the unbearable feeling of fullness, it can often feel like digestive dysfunction is out of your control. The key to addressing gas and bloating head on is knowing what foods to avoid, and getting to your own root cause.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

Eating enough protein is essential. Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also supports a number of bodily functions that help your body work, and feel, its best. As you age, protein becomes even more important. Some foods are richer in protein than others, and with as busy as life is these days, it’s important to follow a diet that maximizes your benefit. What is the best protein to eat, especially as you age? We asked Carrie Bonfitto, author of What to Cook, Why to Eat It, exactly what protein you should be eating to keep your health on track for the long term.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy