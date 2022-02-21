I flew on Honda's $5 million private jet that seats 4 — see inside Volato's HondaJet

Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet. Taylor Rains/Insider

Private airline Volato is a charter company that uses the best-selling HondaJet as its workhorse aircraft.

Volato charges $4,000 per hour, but customers can own a fraction of the jet to reduce the hourly rate and earn revenue.

I took a demo flight on the speedy plane and was impressed by the modern amenities and roomy cabin.

HondaJet 2600

Most people have heard of Honda's best-selling line of cars and trucks, but many may not be aware the company has another noteworthy product — a private jet.

The appropriately named HondaJet is a small, light aircraft that first debuted in 2014 and is run by the Honda Aircraft Company, the carmaker's aviation arm.The plane is known for its spacious cabin, speed, and range of about 1,500 nautical miles, allowing customers to fly nonstop between New York and more than half of the Lower 48.In 2017, it became the best-selling light business aircraft in the world and got the attention of high-profile celebrities like Tom Cruise, who purchased a HondaJet Elite in 2019.While the jet is small and relatively underutilized in the US compared to competitors like Embraer's Phenom 100, one entity sees it as the perfect workhorse. Atlanta-based Volato is a private airline that was born during the pandemic and has become a popular option for deep-pocket travelers willing to pay more for modern amenities on its luxury private jets.Specifically, the company has six Honda Elite planes in its fleet with another 16 on order. Volato expects to take its seventh aircraft in March and will have a total of 22 when the rest of the deliveries are fulfilled, CEO Matt Liotta told Insider.Unfortunately for many companies, the high demand for private aviation has made it difficult to find planes. However, Liotta said that the company will not be impacted because it got its order in with Honda early.This is good for deep-pocket customers who have found private aviation to be more affordable and convenient than they previously thought, especially during the pandemic when health safety and unruly passengers were of greater concern.

Inside a Bombardier Challenger 850 jet.

Because of the rise in popularity in private flying, as well as the HondaJet's size, Liotta explained the aircraft is a perfect fit for his business model.Specifically, he said the four-seater plane is better for people traveling in small parties that don't want to pay for an entire six or eight-seater jet when they will only use a fraction of the space.“A lot of people were in a situation where they found their missions weren’t perfectly aligned with what the other airline’s business model was about,” he told Insider. “For example, having a lot of empty seats on the plane gave me anxiety. It isn’t about whether I could afford it, but it felt like I was wasting them.”Volato's hourly price for its HondaJet is $4,000 per hour, though travelers can own a fraction of the plane for as low as $350,000 and pay a lower hourly rate.

A NetJets' Embraer Phenom 300E.

