I flew on Honda's $5 million private jet that seats 4 — see inside Volato's HondaJet

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SutDb_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • Private airline Volato is a charter company that uses the best-selling HondaJet as its workhorse aircraft.
  • Volato charges $4,000 per hour, but customers can own a fraction of the jet to reduce the hourly rate and earn revenue.
  • I took a demo flight on the speedy plane and was impressed by the modern amenities and roomy cabin.
Most people have heard of Honda's best-selling line of cars and trucks, but many may not be aware the company has another noteworthy product — a private jet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsriX_0eKaLmYm00
HondaJet 2600

Honda Aircraft Company

The appropriately named HondaJet is a small, light aircraft that first debuted in 2014 and is run by the Honda Aircraft Company, the carmaker's aviation arm.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgSgm_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The plane is known for its spacious cabin, speed, and range of about 1,500 nautical miles, allowing customers to fly nonstop between New York and more than half of the Lower 48.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZdFG_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In 2017, it became the best-selling light business aircraft in the world and got the attention of high-profile celebrities like Tom Cruise, who purchased a HondaJet Elite in 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpIQA_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While the jet is small and relatively underutilized in the US compared to competitors like Embraer's Phenom 100, one entity sees it as the perfect workhorse. Atlanta-based Volato is a private airline that was born during the pandemic and has become a popular option for deep-pocket travelers willing to pay more for modern amenities on its luxury private jets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z03uB_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Specifically, the company has six Honda Elite planes in its fleet with another 16 on order. Volato expects to take its seventh aircraft in March and will have a total of 22 when the rest of the deliveries are fulfilled, CEO Matt Liotta told Insider.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzDIm_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Unfortunately for many companies, the high demand for private aviation has made it difficult to find planes. However, Liotta said that the company will not be impacted because it got its order in with Honda early.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU17u_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

This is good for deep-pocket customers who have found private aviation to be more affordable and convenient than they previously thought, especially during the pandemic when health safety and unruly passengers were of greater concern.

Because of the rise in popularity in private flying, as well as the HondaJet's size, Liotta explained the aircraft is a perfect fit for his business model.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIU1a_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Specifically, he said the four-seater plane is better for people traveling in small parties that don't want to pay for an entire six or eight-seater jet when they will only use a fraction of the space.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BtqE_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

“A lot of people were in a situation where they found their missions weren’t perfectly aligned with what the other airline’s business model was about,” he told Insider. “For example, having a lot of empty seats on the plane gave me anxiety. It isn’t about whether I could afford it, but it felt like I was wasting them.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqICZ_0eKaLmYm00
Inside a Bombardier Challenger 850 jet.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Volato's hourly price for its HondaJet is $4,000 per hour, though travelers can own a fraction of the plane for as low as $350,000 and pay a lower hourly rate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyqAL_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

This means they pay $3,200 per hour, plus fuel, when they use the jet they own, as well as earn tax benefits. Moreover, they get a part of the revenue when their plane is chartered out to on-demand customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aL67U_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Furthermore, there is no annual hourly commitment that owners must meet, which is common with other companies, like NetJets. So, there is less stress and anxiety to fly in the plane for a certain amount of hours each year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qT75B_0eKaLmYm00
A NetJets' Embraer Phenom 300E.

Embraer Executive Jets

"At other companies, you tell them how many hours you plan to fly and they tell you what share size to buy, but with a five-year commitment, you have to have a good crystal ball to know what your usage will be," he explained.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxkfv_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

"If you don't use enough hours, then you lose money, but if you use too many, then you take hours from a future year," he continued. "There is anxiety about getting that right, and I didn't want those hours hanging over customers' head. So, at Volato, you can fly as much or little as you want."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hi1sZ_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As Volato's business strategy gains popularity across the US, I took a short demonstration flight on the company's HondaJet to learn more about what the plane has to offer customers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6op9_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

When I first walked out to the jet at New York's Westchester airport, I immediately noticed how small it was compared to other aircraft on the ramp. However, that did not take away from its modern look and amenities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K97Cz_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Specifically, I was intrigued with the jet's unique placement of its GE Honda Aero Engines HF120 on the wings instead of attached to the fuselage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrDdb_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Brent Elum, Volato's vice president of customer engagement and service design, the engine placement reduces the noise in the cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5F3D_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, because the engines are on the wings, then there is no indent in the fuselage, allowing for more space in cargo for passenger luggage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONKiK_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

On the inside, Volato has taken a calculated approach to the interior of its HondaJet. As Liotta explained, most aircraft only have four seats, creating a roomy cabin…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ZOZG_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and leaving plenty of space for a small galley.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pnyW_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The galley was stocked with a variety of snacks and drinks, like cookies, soda, and alcohol.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PqN7K_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

It also had a coffee pot and extra shelf space for any additional catering by the customer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrEUy_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

As far as the seats, there are two rows facing each other with generous legroom in-between.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3B64_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was impressed with the product's recline and plush padding that makes them perfectly comfortable for short and medium-haul flights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrQiC_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I also enjoyed being able to see my flight crew in the cockpit during the flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG6mD_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to Liotta, the company's pilots are the highest-paid HondaJet flight crews in the world. The aviators need 4,000 hours of experience to be considered for employment with Volato.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IueQr_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Other features onboard the HondaJet include a pull-out table large enough for a laptop, notebook, snacks, and drinks…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vqvLO_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…two cupholders per seat…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tor8T_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a small screen in the armrest that gives passengers flight information, like altitude and distance traveled.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IxrG_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The touchscreen also lets passengers customize their flight experience, including adjusting the window shades, which can be fully closed…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chU2C_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…lighting and temperature...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b6OHy_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and surround sound music. I particularly enjoyed the jet's speakers, which added a fun ambiance to the journey. The screen can also be viewed on the customer's smartphone by connecting to the jet's WiFi and scanning a QR code kept in the armrest.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGZWd_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Meanwhile, the back of the plane features a roomy bathroom with a sink and toilet...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMxjg_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

...and is separated from the rest of the cabin by pocket doors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hi5H6_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The lavatory can also double as an additional belted seat for an extra passenger, increasing the jet's capacity to five, or can accommodate a pet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMTSG_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

If a party wants a sixth passenger, there is an option for one person to sit in the first officer's seat in the cockpit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVshm_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After the demo flight, I got the opportunity to see one of Volato's other HondaJets that has a slightly modified cabin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELO6O_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Instead of four seats, the plane has five seats to offer to larger parties. The extra lounger is in the place of the galley and is separate from the other four.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUPI4_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

However, the jet still has a small galley with snacks and a drink cooler.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYAic_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Also on the second variant were windows that could dim the cabin and block light from coming in, particularly if a customer is trying to sleep during a daytime flight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UeFVc_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I was impressed with the HondaJet and see why it is a valuable asset to Volato. According to Liotta, through research, he found most people were doing trips with four or fewer people, which is why he chose the HondaJet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cms71_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

"When we survey our customers, out of all the things that are different about our program, the number one thing they love about us is that we don't restrict their usage," he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDWc3_0eKaLmYm00
Flying on Volato's $5 million HondaJet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

