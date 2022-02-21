ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

South Korea parliament approves $14 billion extra budget before election

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXqGR_0eKaLknK00

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Assembly approved a 16.9-trillion-won ($14.2 billion) supplementary budget on Monday aimed partly at funding the response to COVID-19 and supporting businesses hit by pandemic restrictions.

The amount approved was 2.9 trillion won more than the sum unveiled last month.

The bill includes provisions for more than 3 million small businesses and self-employed people to receive 3 million won each in relief money, starting as soon as the end of this month, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

The extra budget comes as the ruling Democratic Party struggles to recover public support before a presidential election on March 9.

The additional 2.9 trillion won added to the final bill includes 1.3 trillion won earmarked for financial support for pandemic-hit businesses such as cafes, restaurants, and accommodation facilities, according to the ministry statement.

Another 1.3 trillion won was added to secure more COVID-19 treatments, test kits, hospital beds and for other quarantine measures, the ministry said.

To finance the added 2.9 trillion won, the government will utilise public fund reserves and net budget surplus, and therefore there will be no change to the debt-to-GDP ratio of 50.1%, the ministry added.

With the latest supplementary budget, total government spending increases to a record 624.3 trillion won this year.

South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases topped 100,000 for the first time last week amid its Omicron outbreak, with authorities saying social distancing measures would be only slightly eased ahead of the March election. read more

Businesses have complained about the current curfew and other restrictions such as vaccine passes and a six-person cap on private gatherings that will be in place until at least March 13.

Reporting by Josh Smith, Joory Roh, and Cynthia Kim, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#S Korea#National Assembly#Finance Ministry#Democratic Party#Omicron
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

326K+
Followers
287K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy