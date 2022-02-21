EUR/USD pulls back from earlier highs near 1.1400, now under 1.1350 as investors assess geopolitical landscape

Gold and silver may be looking to make some big moves at the end of this week, as the heavyweight of inflation data is released. US inflation is released on Thursday, and investors will immediately be trying to determine what the results and the subsequent commentary from Fed officials could mean for gold and silver. As it stands, the market is expecting US inflation (YoY to January) to be 7.3%, and for the US Federal Reserve to strongly signal a rate hike of 0.25% in its next meeting, to be implemented in March.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO