ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD pulls back from earlier highs near 1.1400, now under 1.1350 as investors assess geopolitical landscape

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD has pulled back from earlier highs near 1.1400 and is back under 1.1350 as geopolitical angst dampens sentiment. However, strong Eurozone PMI data, which showed a strong service sector recovery this month, is slowing the decline. The pair still trades in the green by about 0.2%. A continued...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

EUR/USD Took A Break

The major currency pair skyrocketed last week. However, the pair has already slowed down a little bit and right now is balancing at 1.1432. Last Friday, financial markets got additional signals in favor of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve System in the nearest future. The Unemployment Rate...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geopolitics#Russia#Us Dollar#Eurozone Pmi#Biden#European#Omicron#Eur Usd#Fx#Us Core#Fed Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

What Will Be Tomorrow's Gold And Silver Price?

Gold and silver may be looking to make some big moves at the end of this week, as the heavyweight of inflation data is released. US inflation is released on Thursday, and investors will immediately be trying to determine what the results and the subsequent commentary from Fed officials could mean for gold and silver. As it stands, the market is expecting US inflation (YoY to January) to be 7.3%, and for the US Federal Reserve to strongly signal a rate hike of 0.25% in its next meeting, to be implemented in March.
MARKETS
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price slide causes heavy losses to crypto market

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy