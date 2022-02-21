ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portugal’s drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions. Average rainfall for Feb. 1-15 was just...

www.krqe.com

