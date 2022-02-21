ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia welcomes back international tourists

Cover picture for the articleThe first international tourists in almost two years arrived in Australia this morning, with flight QF12...

The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Shark fatally attacks swimmer in Australia, beaches closed near Sydney

A shark fatally attacked a swimmer just outside Sydney on Wednesday in the first such deadly encounter near Australia's cultural hub in nearly 60 years, authorities said. The attack happened at about 4:30 p.m. local time (12:30 a.m. EST) near Buchan Point, in between Little Bay Beach and Malabar Beach, about 10 miles south of the Sydney Opera House, Randwick City officials said.
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#Qantas
frommers.com

After Two Years, (Most of) Australia Will Welcome (Most) Tourists Again!

After two agonizing years in southerly isolation, Australia will finally open its borders to tourists. Covid-19 infections remain an issue Down Under, but because so many Australians have been vaccinated (about 93% of citizens over the age of 12) and the Omicron variant is hitting differently than prior, deadlier versions of the virus, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison decided it was time for the rules to change.
TRAVEL
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Photo captures Mount Etna eruption creating rare volcanic storm, sending dramatic lightning streaks across the sky

A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
AGRICULTURE
cruisehive.com

Interest Builds for Unfinished 9,500-Passenger Global Dream Cruise Ship

Since Dream Cruises filed for bankruptcy, interest has been building for the 9,500-passenger, 208,000 gross ton Global Dream. The vessel has been under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany, which has been declared insolvent. Surprisingly, one of the interested parties is the former CEO of Genting Hong Kong,...
INDUSTRY

