Despite being tear gassed and maced at a murder protest in Kansas City, Dominick Williams kept snapping photographs of the scene. Williams’ tenacity and determination to capture history with his camera lens would pay off. His photos of a protest march by Kansas City citizens, one of many nationwide sparked by the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, led to national exposure from the national news magazine The Atlantic.

