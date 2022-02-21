Average gas price in NY jumps seven cents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of gas just keeps going up, and right now, the national average is $3.53 per gallon, according to AAA .

New York is even higher, with a seven-cent increase bringing it up to $3.75 per gallon.

Last year’s prices at this time didn’t even break the three-dollar mark. They averaged at $2.63 and $2.69, respectively.

New York City is even higher than the state average, at $3.78 per gallon. Here are the averages across the New York City area:

Long Island – $3.73 (up up eight cents from last week)

New York City – $3.78 (up seven cents from last week)

Newark, N.J. – $3.65 (up three cents from last week)

White Plains – $3.79 (up four cents from last week)

“Oil prices remain over $90 per barrel this morning,” AAA says. “Tension between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a factor in rising oil prices. Russia is a member of OPEC+, and any sanctions based on their actions toward Ukraine may cause it to withhold crude oil from the global market.”

