A top chef has called for less working from home in order to help out restaurants as she picked up a gong at Windsor Castle Margot Henderson and her husband Fergus Henderson were both made OBEs for services to the culinary arts, with the honours bestowed by the Prince of Wales on Tuesday.The couple said they were going to celebrate with friends at a party at Margot’s restaurant, the Rochelle Canteen, after receiving their medals.Fergus, who is behind the St John restaurant, commented on how well-informed Charles was, while Margot said they chatted about restaurants.Margot said January was “dead” for...

