Retail

Luxury Brand Prices Rise Sharply – Will It Cut Demand?

By Walter Loeb
Forbes
 23 hours ago
Luxury Brands - from Louis Vuitton to Gucci and Hermes to Bulgari have been raising their retail prices at a steady pace. The materials are more expensive, labor costs have risen but so far, the luxury shoppers have accepted the increases. That mood may not last. Last week Louis...

The Independent

Brace for prices of everyday household goods to rise, shoppers warned

Prices of household favourites such as Marmite, Dove’s soap and Hellmann’s are set to rise again this year as Unilever’s own costs continue to soar.The company raised prices of its goods in 2021, but said the inflation rate – which has reached its highest level in the UK in almost 30 years – and rising costs of raw materials, wage and energy will impact its prices again.“We don’t want to put prices up but we’re seeing the highest inflation we’ve seen in a decade,” Unilever said.“There will be price increases on some products and in some markets but it will...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

5 Major Manufacturers Hiking Prices in 2022

Inflation is soaring to levels not seen in 40 years. Anyone who regularly shops at the grocery or local mall has seen the relentless march of prices in recent months. Although experts keep predicting that costs eventually will flatten, there appears to be no end in sight for now. In fact, several brand manufacturers say they plan to hike prices on their products in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kate Spade owner Tapestry lifts annual forecast on rising luxury demand

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Coach parent Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast on Thursday as consumers splurge on luxury handbags and apparel in the United States and Europe. Rivals Capri (CPRI.N), Ralph Lauren (RL.N) and Europe's LVMH (LVMH.PA) also benefited from a rebound in demand for...
BUSINESS
Louis Vuitton
The Guardian

Luxury brand Hermès plans new factories as handbag demand soars

Hermès, the French luxury goods maker, is opening three new factories as it struggles to keep up with demand for its £5,000-plus Birkin and Kelly handbags. The company said on Friday it planned to open new leather goods factories in the French towns of Louviers, Sormonne and Riom before 2024 in order to increase and speed up its production of the expensive bags.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
BUSINESS
#Food Prices#Luxury Brands#Hotels#Bulgari#Lvmh#Chanel#The Federal Reserve
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Retail
Economy
WRAL

Some car sales experts say prices have peaked, will begin going down

Some car sales experts say prices have peaked, will begin going down. Some U.S. auto sales experts say the record surge in car prices may have reached its peak and is headed downward. That includes the now slightly lower value of used cars which have been in great demand during the pandemic.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. import prices rebound sharply in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices increased by the most in nearly 11 years in January amid a jump the cost of energy products and strained supply chains, the latest indication that high inflation could persist for a while. Import prices increased 2.0% last month, the largest rise...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

US existing home sales unexpectedly jump in January, as inventory hits record low

Home sales in the U.S. jumped in the first month of 2022, while the number of homes for sales hit a new record low. Existing home sales rose 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.50 million million units in January from a month earlier, the highest rate in 12 months, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The number of sales was down 2.3% from the same month a year ago. Home sales in December were revised down to 6.09 million from 6.18 million. The results far exceeded analysts' expectations of a 1.3% month-over-month decline to 6.1 million units, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
REAL ESTATE
MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high and adding more urgency to the Federal Reserve's plans to start raising interest rates. The consumer price index climbed 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in...
BUSINESS
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates climb even as loan size hits another record

Mortgage rates continue to climb, putting a dent in the demand for mortgage applications. Interest in mortgage applications declined 8.1% from a week ago, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association. With rates rising, interest in refinancing continued to decline. The Refinance Index dropped 7% and the...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

