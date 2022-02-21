ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former Grimsby PC Kate Elston charged with misconduct

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA former police officer has been accused of passing confidential information to two members of the public. Kate Elston was a PC with Humberside Police, based in Grimsby, at the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after sharing information on an injured colleague on WhatsApp, the force says. A panel heard how PC Carl Farrar also accessed information about a member of the public from a policing system whilst at home and off duty.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Shane Jessop: Hull child rapist jailed for nine years

A "perverted predator" has been jailed for nine years for the rape and sexual assault of a child. Shane Jessop, of Edgecumbe Street, Hull had earlier pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Thursday. The court had heard how Jessop took advantage of his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humberside Police#Lincolnshire Police#Iopc#Bbc East Yorkshire
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbour, 44, who harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren is spared jail

A woman harassed a grandmother by putting her washing machine on a constant spin cycle and calling her a 'paedophile' in front of her grandchildren. Iqra Malik, 44, from Islington, north London, conducted a 'malicious' two-year campaign targeting her neighbour, grandmother Anne-Marie Cole. Her behaviour eventually forced her victim to...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

'Heart-breaking' footage of dogs 'dumped' in Coventry

The RSPCA has released "heart-breaking" CCTV footage that it says shows seven dogs being dumped from the back of a van. The dogs - believed to have been used for breeding - were left on Yewdale Crescent, Coventry, on 30 December. The animal welfare charity has released the footage in...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘I’m not going to jail if we get caught’: Girlfriend texted suspected Uber killer Calvin Crew during ride

The girlfriend of alleged Uber killer Calvin Crew is facing possible criminal charges in connection with the homicide of Christi Spicuzza, police say.Ms Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before allegedly being shot in the back of the head by Mr Crew and dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on 10 February, authorities say.Police charged the 22-year-old with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence after recovering chilling dashboard camera footage that showed Ms Spicuzza, 38, saying: “I’m begging you, I have four kids”.Ms Spicuzza was reported missing on 11 February after she didn’t return...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

A Polygamist Preacher In California Becomes Main Suspect In His Wife's Disappearance

A polygamous preacher became the prime suspect when one of his wives disappeared from their San Diego home. How did it happen?. Friends described Joy Risker, 25, as a bubbly woman who sought out a father figure after her biological dad left the family when she was a teenager. Risker surrounded herself with friends and made regular appearances around the 1990s rave circuit before her mother encouraged her to join her at church. There, she met charismatic youth pastor Sean Goff, who took a liking to the young woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
BBC

A46 murder probe: Two men who died in fatal crash named

Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS

