Russia's 'playbook' for Ukraine has begun, UK PM's spokesman

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Britain has seen intelligence that suggests Russia is planning to launch an invasion of Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan has, in effect, already begun, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday.

"The intelligence we are seeing suggests that Russia intends to launch an invasion and that President Putin's plan has already begun," the spokesman told reporters.

"We're seeing seen elements of the Russian playbook that we would expect to see in certain situations, starting to play out in real time."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

