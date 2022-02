By all accounts, E. Russell “Noodles” Smith was something of a slippery character — but the bootlegger and gambler (who always hung on to a dime for a bowl of noodles at the end of the night) was also a real estate magnate and club owner who helped usher in Seattle’s jumping jazz scene in the 1920s and 1930s. As a successful African American businessman, Noodles operated two of the few hotels that would accommodate Black travelers — such as jazz greats Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Louis Armstrong, musicians whom Noodles would invite to play in his Jackson Street clubs late at night, after their formal gigs.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO