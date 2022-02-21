ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel prices reach record high with petrol at 149 per litre

By The Newsroom
 20 hours ago
Financial News

Motorists have been hit by fuel prices reaching record highs.

The average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts on Sunday was 149p and 153p respectively, according to RAC figures.

This means the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family petrol car is £82, while diesel models cost £84.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams described the prices as “another unfortunate landmark”.

He said: “The unrelenting rising price of fuel is hurting households up and down the country, furthering the cost-of-living crisis.

“Businesses are also suffering with diesel reaching new heights.”

Prices have soared on the back of rises in wholesale fuel costs, which have jumped amid a resurgence in demand following the reopening of global economies.

Mr Williams went on: “While the price of oil is still close to 100 US dollars a barrel wholesale fuel prices don’t merit further retailer rises across the board at the pumps.

“We realise that smaller retailers who don’t buy fuel as frequently will be hit by higher wholesale costs, but the biggest retailers who buy all the time shouldn’t currently be increasing their forecourt prices.

“We urge them to play fair with drivers at this difficult time.

“Tension between Russia and Ukraine is still weighing heavy on the oil price but there is now a glimmer of hope that more oil may come on to the market from Iran due to a possible nuclear agreement with the US to end sanctions.”

