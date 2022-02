An accused shooter in an alleged coordinated attack in a Paterson street corner that claimed the life of a Newark man has been ordered detained in jail. Mick Cadet, 20, of Paterson, was ordered detained in the Passaic County Jail last Wednesday. He is the seventh person arrested in the May 1, 2021 murder of 21-year-old Jose Figueroa of Newark at the intersection of Totowa and Redwood avenues in Paterson.

PATERSON, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO