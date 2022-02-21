ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro’s Twitter accounts hacked, obscene posts made on social media pages

By Christy Matino
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — If you follow Metro on Twitter, you may have woken up to some odd tweets on Monday morning.

Two of Metro’s main accounts, @WMATA and @Metrorailinfo, were both hacked. The hackers changed the main account’s Twitter handle to “Blueface Da Bus.”

The posts have since been removed from the @WMATA account, with messages reading, “This tweet is unavailable.”

WDVM reached out to WMATA for a statement on the hacks, and heard back from a media relations manager:

“We are aware that Metro’s Twitter accounts @WMATA @MetrorailInfo were hacked and obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture. The posts will be removed, and our accounts will be secured. We are working to understand who may be responsible for this breach.”

Sherri Ly, Media Relations Manager, Metro

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

