ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Explained: They'll use our FINANCES to take FULL control

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernments around the world are going to become more vicious with anyone who disagrees with their...

wlap.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Federal Reserve#Fed
The Intercept

Democrats Have a Bill to Expand Social Security. Here’s What It Would Mean for You.

Democratic Rep. John Larson of Connecticut has written a bill titled “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust” that would immediately expand the program’s benefits for all 65 million recipients. It has at least 200 co-sponsors, all Democrats, in the House. And increasing Social Security payments should be an easy lift for Democrats, especially in an election year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BGR.com

More stimulus check money is coming if you live in these 4 states

If 2021 was the year of the stimulus check, this year is shaping up to be the period when state and local leaders try and figure out how to make up for it. The political dynamic in Congress makes a new round of direct aid — like a fourth stimulus check, or more of the monthly child tax credit payments — all but impossible at the moment. No payments at all from the federal government, however, is a striking contrast to the more than half a dozen checks that millions of Americans got last year. Democrats also know that it’s a political liability, to some degree, to completely slam the brakes on those payments. This is also why states and local governments have stepped into the breach, to offer stimulus-related aid of their own.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy