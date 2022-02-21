ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth plans to speak with PM Johnson this week

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is expected to speak by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and hold other virtual engagements this week, a day after testing positive for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace said on...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
People

Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Falls on Important Date for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will coincide with the first birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana. Lili, as the couple calls their second child, will turn 1 on June 4, 2022 — the same weekend that the U.K. will hold festivities celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Reuters#Covid
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Barack And Michelle Obama Joining Spotify Exodus? Sussex Couple Called 'Pathetic' And 'Irrelevant' After Criticizing Platform Over Alleged COVID-19 Misinformation

Royal experts reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest move against Spotify. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become favorite subjects of criticism since they confirmed their relationship in 2016. Things exacerbated after they officially tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and earned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Fury: Monarch Rendered Prince Harry's Bombshell Book 'Irrelevant' After 'Queen Camilla' Announcement? Prince Charles' Alleged Coronation Plans Revealed

Queen Elizabeth reportedly protected Camilla from Prince Harry's potential bombshell book. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry have reportedly maintained a close relationship since the untimely death of Princess Diana in 1997. However, things allegedly changed a bit when the younger brother of Prince William decided to leave the royal life for good and flew off to the United States with Meghan Markle and Archie in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy