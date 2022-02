Congratulations to all of our Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their sponsorship. Freshman Jovani Ruff stepped up for Long Beach Poly in a big way last week. He was second on the team in scoring with 19 points against Simi Valley then led Poly in the quarters at Crespi with 18 points to put the Jackrabbits in the semifinals.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO