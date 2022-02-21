ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Hands on Wisconsin: Goalie Tony Evers blocks bad legislation

By Phil Hands
madison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tony Evers' veto is only thing keeping...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Two top Manhattan prosecutors working on Trump Organization case resign

Two prosecutors working on a sweeping criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization have resigned, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday. Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were key figures in the ongoing probe that has already led to fraud and tax evasion charges against the company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
MANHATTAN, NY
Reuters

Biden vows 'severe sanctions' on Russia by U.S. and allies

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities. Biden said he spoke with Ukrainian...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS News

Biden announces sanctions against company behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

President Biden on Wednesday announced his administration is imposing sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG — the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, now halted, and its corporate officers. This announcement comes as a senior defense official says Russian forces are uncoiled and ready to invade now, and the new sanctions complement those imposed by the U.S. and Europe this week.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
NBC News

Ahmaud Arbery's murderers being found guilty of hate crimes offers a crucial lesson

The federal hate crime convictions of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery offer a crucial lesson for prosecutors and police: Don't be afraid of charging, prosecuting and trying hate crime cases. All of us should applaud the successful prosecution of these three racist murderers, but at the same time, we must challenge the assumptions that this case was extraordinarily difficult to win and only cases with overwhelming evidence of racially motivated violence deserve to be charged and prosecuted as hate crimes.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy