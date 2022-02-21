Monticello community gathers to remember mother, daughter who died in fire

MONTICELLO — Community members gathered Sunday evening in White County to remember a woman and her daughter killed in a fire last week.

Dozens of friends, family and coworkers attended the ceremony at Twin Lakes High School in Monticello where Mya Thompson was a student.

Mya and her mother, Stephanie Thompson, died early Thursday morning in a fire at their Monticello home.

WRTV photo/Chase Sarten People gather at Twin Lakes High School for a vigil to honor Mya and Stephanie Thompson on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Mya was a gifted athlete and a member of the swimming team, while Stephanie was a former volleyball coach at Twin Lakes and a 23-year veteran of the Indiana State Police.

“As a member of the Indiana State Police, I got to know Steph as a strong, hard-working trooper with exceptional character who was extremely talented and who possessed an unshakeable faith,” ISP Trooper Jay Janke said. “I became one of her biggest fans as she could accomplish anything she put her mind to and usually did.”

Provided/Susan Wagner and Indiana State Police Mya Thompson (left) and Stephanie Thompson (right)

Stephanie Thompson’s husband and Mya’s father, Jason Thompson, is a White County Circuit judge. He was not home at the time.

“Mya was — and still is — a compassionate, beautiful and sincere individual,” Mya’s friend, Haley Vogel, said.

A public visitation is scheduled from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the Twin Lakes High School gymnasium. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the gymnasium.