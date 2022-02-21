Covid Vaccination During Pregnancy Protects Babies

A MOM-of-three died from Covid after reportedly being wrongfully refused a vaccine by her hospital because of her treatment for multiple sclerosis, her family says. Nerissa Regnier, 45, died on December 16 after allegedly asking for a Covid vaccine seven times within six months but being refused. Her family claims...
A Texas woman who survived COVID-19, multiple seizures, a stroke and other health complications while pregnant named her newborn after a doctor who helped save her life. Diana Crouch, a 28-year-old from Kingwood, was celebrating her anniversary with her husband in Las Vegas in July when she developed a bad headache. Her physical condition worsened when they returned home, and she was later admitted to an emergency room with COVID-19, Good Morning America reported.
A 35-year-old woman with no prior health problems developed a serious heart condition after the birth of her second child - and it soon left her with heart failure and in need of a transplant. Shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Zuleyma Santos, from Los Angeles, California, was diagnosed...
It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
This is the extraordinary photo of a woman in her last moments of life following a fatal heart attack she suffered shortly after giving birth to her son. Amber Pendlebury, 41, delivered her third child Maxwell Lee via caesarean section under general anaesthetic but was put on life-support as soon as she woke up after suffering two rapid cardiac arrests.
A MUM whose son died at just 20 years old says his tattoo artist was the first to spot a symptom of his disease. Tom Linton, from Chester-le-Street, County Durham, was “over the moon” to get inked on his 18th birthday. The artist had warned him to get...
According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
A British woman who was nearly “internally decapitated” when a ceiling fan struck her in the head in a freak accident is fighting for her life. Rachel Pighills, 35, of Worcestershire was struck by the fan while she was standing on her bed. The incident happened in 2018 when she was busy moving into her new home, SWNS reported.
Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
A traumatised mother was forced to give birth alone and was immediately separated from her newborn baby for 36 hours all due to a positive Covid test in hospital. Michaela Jones, from Melbourne, gave birth to her daughter Thea at Frankston Hospital on December 16. Her husband had caught the...
Pancreatic cancer is one of the many types of cancer that result in significant deaths with no cure in sight. However, a potential breakthrough study conducted by researchers from the UK used the so-called "two-in-one pancreatic cancer treatment." The combined treatment has shown significant results, but it is not yet...
Four years ago at 71, Susan Lucci nearly suffered a fatal heart attack also known as “The Widowmaker.”. She ignored feelings of chest tightness before she was eventually hospitalized for emergency surgery. Doctors found two blockages in her heart. Lucci is now sharing her story in hopes that she...
A ‘vaccine hesitant’ NHS worker has tragically died with Covid just days after she decided to get the jab. Fila Lutu, 37, had expressed concerns about the vaccine after reportedly suffering bad reactions to jabs for other diseases. However, the Covid-19 support administrator from Chadwell Heath, east London...
A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
The 31-year-old father-of-two has reportedly been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The dad now has a mechanical heart pump (left ventricular assist device) which should last for up to five years. According to his family, the 31-year-old man is not an anti-vaxxer as he has all of his vaccines, but it’s just that he’s concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine because of his current cardiac crisis.
A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Shymkent, Kazakhstan was diagnosed with echinococcus, an extremely dangerous parasitic disease, according to a Otyrar report (computer translated). The woman, who was 37 weeks into her pregnancy, developed discomfort and a feeling of heaviness, which later developed into severe pain. Ultrasound revealed she had echinococcus,...
The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
