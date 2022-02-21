ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Unacceptable’ for devolved governments’ decisions to be impacted by Westminster

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wULri_0eKaFjhL00

It would be “unacceptable” for public health decisions of the devolved administrations to be impacted by funding decisions taken by the UK Government , Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Reports suggest the Prime Minister could announce an end to mass testing on Monday.

This would have funding allocations for the devolved administrations that could see testing end before the decision is taken by the separate governments, or cuts to other services to continue funding free testing.

The First Minister told journalists that the position the countries of the UK find themselves in due to funding arrangements was “illogical”.

It would be unacceptable now, as it has been in the past, for the decisions that the Scottish Government or the Welsh or Northern Irish governments think are right for public health reasons are constrained

Nicola Sturgeon

When asked if the announcement could see an end to testing north of the border, the First Minister said: “These are decisions that we will have to arrive at over today and tomorrow before accepted the position to the Scottish Parliament, we are back again being really starkly reminded of this illogical position that Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments have to deal with which is that we are responsible for public health decisions in our own countries, but it’s the Treasury who makes the funding decisions and they seem to be only triggered by the decisions Boris Johnson makes for England.

“That’s unsustainable, it’s unacceptable, but that’s the situation we’re in.

“So one of the questions that we are hoping to have answered today is what the remaining funding for testing is going to be.

“Presumably, England is not going to take away its testing infrastructure completely, so what the residual funding will be, what that then enables the devolved administration’s to support, I hope we get clarity on that later today.

“It would be unacceptable now, as it has been in the past, for the decisions that the Scottish Government or the Welsh or Northern Irish governments think are right for public health reasons are constrained because of decisions on funding that the Treasury are taking only on the basis of what is decided for England.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Gja3_0eKaFjhL00

On Twitter, the First Minister said she had “expressed frustration” about the decision to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove during a meeting on Monday morning.

With the UK Government laying out its plans on Monday and Ms Sturgeon outlining the Scottish Government’s strategic framework on Tuesday – which is expected to be more cautious than the Prime Minister’s proposals – there could again be points of diversion between the two administrations.

In other parts of the world, namely Canada and New Zealand, ongoing governmental interference has led to protests, with lorry drivers blocking border crossings between Canada and the US.

The protests – which are rooted in baseless conspiracy theories – resulted in the arrest of more than 100 people in the city of Ottawa at the weekend after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But the First Minister said she was not worried about similar demonstrations if England eases the remaining restrictions quicker than Scotland.

“We think very carefully about all the decisions we take. I look at polling evidence, and the Scottish Government has done regular polling, that would suggest that, yeah, everybody wants to get back to normal, I want to get back to normal, but there’s strong support for sensible measures, that people understand the role they play in helping to contain the virus,” she said.

“I also think it’s important not to overstate the number or extent of restrictions or protective measures that are still in place in Scotland. They are actually very, very limited right now, life is much more normal now than it has been at any point over the past two years.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Living with Covid: What did Boris Johnson announce?

The legal requirement for people who test positive with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be scrapped from Thursday, the prime minister announced on Monday evening.Boris Johnson unveiled his “Living with Covid” strategy during a speech in the Commons, which also included details on the scrapping of free coronavirus tests for most people from April.The PM also announced that the end of routine contact tracing, the £500 self-isolation payment and changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance – which were implemented to help those impacted by the pandemic – would come into effect from 24 March.People will still be...
WORLD
The Independent

Frontline workers most at risk from Boris Johnson’s Covid test ‘madness’, TUC chief warns

Scrapping free Covid tests will be “madness” and disproportionately hit frontline workers in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson has been warned by the Trades Union Congress leader. Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, told The Independent the prime minister must not “gamble” on public safety, as he prepares to publish a strategy for ending England’s legal restrictions.She also stressed that ministers must improve the UK’s “pitiful” sick pay – currently amongst the lowest rates in Europe – and said it would be an “unnecessary risk” to end self-isolation payments.The intervention from the TUC chief comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Covid-19: No change to test and trace rules in NI

No changes have been made to test and trace regulations in Northern Ireland, the health minister has said. Robin Swann said the test and trace programme in Northern Ireland will remain under review. But his department would "carefully consider" England's plans and their implications for Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Boris...
WORLD
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#The Uk Government#The Scottish Government#Welsh#Northern Irish#The Scottish Parliament#Treasury
Washington Post

What does Putin want? The same thing Trump sought.

As tragic events unfold in Ukraine, take a moment to consider that the foreign policy goals of defeated former president Donald Trump and his MAGA movement bear a striking resemblance to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. What does Putin...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Glasgow City Council leader pays tribute to Labour politician after sudden death

The leader of Glasgow City Council has paid tribute to a Labour councillor after his sudden death.The Labour group on the local authority said its members had been “deeply saddened” by the death of Gary Gray.The councillor, who had represented the Canal ward, had “passed away suddenly”, the group tweeted.The 49-year-old, who died on Sunday, had been campaigning in the city in the days before his death.We are deeply saddened by the news that our comrade & colleague Gary Gray has passed away suddenly.Gary was a committed socialist who loved being a Councillor representing the Canal ward.Our thoughts continue to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

515K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy