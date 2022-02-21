ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump's Truth Social debuts in app store, but you might get an error message

By Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Donald Trump's Truth Social app made its debut just before Presidents Day, but some users had trouble creating accounts.

According to CNET , the app launched Sunday night in Apple's App Store, and some users got an error message after filling out their birthday and providing an email to confirm the account.

"Something went wrong. Please try again," the message read.

On Twitter, users who were able to make an account said they were placed on a waiting list because of the high demand.

"Thank you for joining! Due to the massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," a message said with a waitlist number. "We love you, and you're not just another number to us."

The former president announced last October that he would launch the social media platform after being banned from Twitter and Facebook over concerns that his presence would incite violence like the riot Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters angry about the loss of the presidential election stormed the Capitol in Washington.

"I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," Trump said in a statement.

He said the app would "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

'You can't make this stuff up': Reaction to Trump's Truth Social is mixed

The app will have similar features to Twitter, and people will not be able to edit their "truths" once posted, Truth Social chief product officer “Billy B" said, according to Reuters .

On Feb.15, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a screenshot of his father's first post on the app.

"Get Ready! Your favorite president will see you soon!" it said.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

Comments / 101

bluelake
2d ago

What a joke...truth has never entered trumpy's peabrain. "Only criminals plead the 5th" is the only time I have ever heard trump say thats true, as he pleads the 5th!!

Reply(14)
74
Hope Hathaway
2d ago

I'm kinda mixed about signing up! Would be disgusted with it, but it might be worth it just to keep up with the latest lies. Good to know what the enemy is up to - also to get a good laugh every day. Only, it might just tick me off every day, too. They want an email address to confirm? Right, then that orange loser can bomb it begging for money. Oh, yeah! - and if you guys start getting those, be sure there isn't a tiny checked box at the bottom claiming an ok for a weekly or monthly donation! That's his best trick to drain your bank acct into his!

Reply(8)
19
RobG
2d ago

This app will be a great addition to the FBI's toolbox for tracking domestic terrorists. Thanks trrumpy.

Reply(4)
55
