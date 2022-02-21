Israel to allow unvaccinated tourists to enter, COVID-19 tests will be required

<strong>Do a day trip to Jerusalem</strong><br /> <br /> Resist the urge to combine Jerusalem and the Dead Sea into a single overly stimulating day. There's far too much ground to cover in the Holy City alone. To that end, it can be overwhelming – especially for first-timers – so best to arrange a guided tour to ensure you’re hitting all the key sights. MENAHEM KAHANA, AFP via Getty Images

JERUSALEM – Israel announced Sunday it would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country next month as the latest wave of the coronavirus recedes.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said foreign tourists, vaccinated or unvaccinated, would be required to take PCR coronavirus tests before their flights and upon landing. The rules go into effect March 1.

"We are seeing a constant decline in morbidity data, so it is time to gradually open up," Bennett said.

Israel has largely restricted the entry of foreign tourists for the past two years and virtually closed its skies late last year after the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant. New cases have sharply dropped, mirroring patterns in other countries .

Bennett's office said restrictions would be eased on Israelis returning to the country. Travelers will no longer be required to take a PCR test before their flight.

Requirements for weekly testing of school children will also be halted in the coming weeks.

