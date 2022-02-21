ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Anne congratulates Team GB athletes on ‘making country proud’ at Beijing games

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y0Z2_0eKaFdOz00

The Princess Royal has congratulated Team GB’s athletes following the end of the Beijing Olympics.

Anne , who is president of the British Olympic Association, said those returning from the winter games should be “proud of your collective performance”.

She also made special mention of Team GB’s curling teams after the women secured Britain’s only gold medal of the Olympics while the men won silver.

In a statement, Anne, who was a member of Britain’s equestrian team at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, said: “As president of the British Olympic Association, I want to send you all my congratulations on your performance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Every single Olympic Winter Games is unique and special for its own reasons, and this games is no different.

“These Olympic Winter Games have been challenging and unprecedented for you, your coaches, families and support teams in so many ways. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic that has made travel, preparation and competition difficult.

“With this in mind, you should be proud of your collective performances in Beijing.

“I would particularly like to mention the curling teams who have captured the imagination of the country. Many congratulations on your medal success.”

She added: “Whether it is your first Olympic Winter Games, or your last, cherish the memories and friendships you have made and thank you for your contribution to Team GB . You have made the country proud.”

Anne’s congratulations follow a message from the Queen to the women’s curling team on Sunday in which she commended them for their “outstanding performance”.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Team USA's Biggest Disappointments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

With lofty expectations, comes occasional disappointment. And the predictions for Team USA’s triumph left quite a bit of pressure on the athletes going into competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. As a result, performances resulted in medal-winning performances and world-record breaking moments and, other times, ended in utter failure.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Jessie Diggins wins Olympic silver in gritty 30km, final medal for Team USA

Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Team Gb#Winter Games#British Royal Family#Uk#Teamgb
The Independent

Family and friends thrilled as curlers win silver for first Team GB medal

Friends and family of the British men’s curling team have said they have “no doubt” the squad is destined for gold medals despite losing their final at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Skipper Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte can take solace in becoming Britain’s first medallists of the Games, winning silver in defeat to Sweden.Their efforts were recognised by the Queen, with a tweet on the Royal Family’s account shortly after their 5-4 defeat reading: “Congratulations @TeamMouat on your Silver Medal and bringing home @TeamGB’s first #Beijing2022 medal! You should be incredibly proud of your...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eve Muirhead savours ‘moment I dreamed of’ Olympic gold medal after long wait

Eve Muirhead required no extra ends nor ‘Stone of Destiny’ dramas as she fulfilled an overdue ambition by sweeping Great Britain’s women’s curling team to Olympic gold at the Ice Cube in Beijing on Sunday.Twenty years after Rhona Martin slid her final stone down the Ogden Ice Sheet in Salt Lake City, Muirhead and her team-mates Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and alternate Mili Smith swept to an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan.The comprehensive nature of Muirhead’s victory belied a remarkable battle against adversity her team had endured since they initially failed to qualify for the Olympics at last...
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
floor8.com

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens reveal wedding plans

Just days after getting engaged, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her football-playing fiancé Jonathan Owens revealed details on their wedding plans. During a conversation on Today on Feb. 18, the couple revealed that they're already in the early stages of planning their wedding. Though the gymnast had to catch...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Beijing Olympics Closes After Golden Moments And Doping Storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they...
WORLD
The Independent

England lock George Kruis retiring from rugby to focus on business commitments

England forward George Kruis has announced his retirement from rugby on his 32nd birthday in order to focus on his business commitments.Former Saracens lock Kruis, who won 45 caps for England and represented the British and Irish Lions, will hang up his boots at the end of the current Japanese league season with Saitama Wild Knights.Kruis, who announced his decision via his sports nutrition company’s website fourfive.com, said: “My rugby career has been amazing, the friends and experiences I have made will shape the rest of my life.🚨 After 14 years playing rugby professionally, I’ve made the hugely tough decision to...
WORLD
The Independent

Novak Djokovic provides update on US visa status ahead of Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic has said as things stand he will not be able to compete at the Indian Wells Masters due to his vaccine status.The Serb was speaking after his first 2022 match and win where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. He was unable to play at the Australian Open in January as he was deported after not having the Covid vaccine and now it seems he will not be able to attend another major event.“As of today, not. I can’t go, I can’t enter the United States,” he said. “As of today...
TENNIS
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

515K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy