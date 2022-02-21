Anne congratulates Team GB athletes on ‘making country proud’ at Beijing games

The Princess Royal has congratulated Team GB’s athletes following the end of the Beijing Olympics.

Anne , who is president of the British Olympic Association, said those returning from the winter games should be “proud of your collective performance”.

She also made special mention of Team GB’s curling teams after the women secured Britain’s only gold medal of the Olympics while the men won silver.

In a statement, Anne, who was a member of Britain’s equestrian team at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, said: “As president of the British Olympic Association, I want to send you all my congratulations on your performance at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Every single Olympic Winter Games is unique and special for its own reasons, and this games is no different.

“These Olympic Winter Games have been challenging and unprecedented for you, your coaches, families and support teams in so many ways. We are still in the midst of a global pandemic that has made travel, preparation and competition difficult.

“With this in mind, you should be proud of your collective performances in Beijing.

“I would particularly like to mention the curling teams who have captured the imagination of the country. Many congratulations on your medal success.”

She added: “Whether it is your first Olympic Winter Games, or your last, cherish the memories and friendships you have made and thank you for your contribution to Team GB . You have made the country proud.”

Anne’s congratulations follow a message from the Queen to the women’s curling team on Sunday in which she commended them for their “outstanding performance”.