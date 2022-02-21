One man dead in border patrol incident near Skeleton Canyon

On Saturday close to 10 p.m., Cochise County Sheriff's Office was made aware of an incident that involved a U.S. Border Patrol Agent and a group of illegal immigrants just northeast of Douglas.

The information authorities received was that a man was seriously injured in the mountain area near Skeleton Canyon, along with several illegal immigrants being detained by agents in the same area.

A border patrol medical technician attempted to save the man's life but he eventually died from his injuries.

The Sheriff's office said that deputies and detectives responded to the incident but a recovery mission was delayed until Sunday morning to allow for detectives, additional law enforcement, and air support from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Manager to access the difficult terrain and bring the man's body to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Mexican Consulate was notified of this incident and will be working in close cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office during the investigation to positively identify the male subject and notify the next of kin related to the death.

The incident remains under investigation.

