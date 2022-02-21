Fatal Kingston Fire Started When Woman Dropped Candle

KINGSTON (CBS) – A fatal fire in Kingston over the weekend started when a woman dropped a candle and her clothing caught on fire.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on South Street.

The woman was carrying a candle when it fell and her clothing ignited. There was no structural damage to the home, but the woman died from her injuries.

“If clothing ignites, it can cause terrible burns,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “When using candles or cooking on a stovetop, wear short or tightly-rolled sleeves so they don’t brush up against the flames. If clothing does catch fire, smother it rather than trying to run or bat it out.”

The last fatal candle fire in Massachusetts took place in December 2020 when one person died and two others were injured in Revere.