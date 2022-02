On a sunny winter day a few years ago, my kids and I went out to the woods to look for deer antlers. We didn’t find any, but it was nice to get out of the house. White tail bucks naturally shed their antlers when testosterone levels drop after the breeding season. They grow a new set of antlers beginning in the spring. People like to decorate their homes and cabins with antler chandeliers and other antler crafts, so there is a demand for antlers – and the desire to find them.

