Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 20 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

‘Highly pathogenic’ bird flu could spike egg, chicken and turkey prices

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

WNCT

Pitt St Partners night donates 15% of sales to benefit NC Civil

GREENVILLE, NC(WNCT) — Last Friday night, Pitt St Brewing Company held its latest Pitt Street Partners event to help promote a local organization. People who attended enjoyed beers, tacos and much more. Their purchases allowed 15% of sales from 5-8 p.m. to be donated to NC Civil. 9OYS spoke with Jermaine McNair and Maryann Ricks […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Demand is high for employees at bio-manufacturing companies in Greenville, ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a high demand for bio-manufacturing jobs across North Carolina, with hundreds of job openings at pharmaceutical companies in Greenville alone. Greenville ENC Alliance’s Brad Hufford said they are recruiting additional pharmaceutical manufacturing companies to create more jobs in Greenville and Pitt County. “That gives us a tremendous thing to promote […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville Corporate Park getting $300,000 grant for infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is one of 10 locations across the state that will receive grants totaling over $2.1 million toward infrastructure, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced last week. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved ten grant requests, including one for the Farmville Corporate Park. Pitt County will get $300,000 […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

